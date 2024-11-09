Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s current price.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 1,046,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,927. The company has a market capitalization of $350.26 million, a P/E ratio of -207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $315.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.05 million. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10,909.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

