Beckerman Institutional LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

