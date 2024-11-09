Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Price

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

WAL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 1,049,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,843. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

