Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -125.02 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,787.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,581 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

