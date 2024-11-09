Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 927,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,420. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

