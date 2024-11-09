Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 13956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

