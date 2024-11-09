Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

NXT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 2,897,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 509.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 204,369 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

