Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.
Nextracker Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 509.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 204,369 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
