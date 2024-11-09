Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
BSPA stock remained flat at $57.11 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $57.45.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
