Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.47 and last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 119882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

