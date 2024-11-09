Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Avicanna Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Avicanna

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products and formulations for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It commercializes approximately thirty proprietary evidence-based finished products.

