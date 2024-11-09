AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AudioEye has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 570,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $377.07 million, a PE ratio of -113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

