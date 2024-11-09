AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AUDC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of AUDC opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

