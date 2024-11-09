Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.350-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

