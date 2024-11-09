Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC) Announces Quarterly ResultsOn November 8, 2024, Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC) filed a Form 8-K announcing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company released a pre

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Associated Capital Group’s 8K filing here.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
