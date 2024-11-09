Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,046,567 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,179,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $435.37 and a twelve month high of $602.56.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
