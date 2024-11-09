ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.31 million. ARM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,943. ARM has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

