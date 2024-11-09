ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.31 million. ARM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

NASDAQ ARM traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $147.48. 6,391,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

