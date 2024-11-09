ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $93.92, with a volume of 15635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.