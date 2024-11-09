Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $495.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $341.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $30.57 on Friday, hitting $400.45. 6,328,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,104. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $203.19 and a 1-year high of $431.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.60 and its 200 day moving average is $344.17.

Arista Networks shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,201.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,021,432 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

