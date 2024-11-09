Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.230-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARDT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 383,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

