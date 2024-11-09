Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 364085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.