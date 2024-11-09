AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33, Zacks reports. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP traded up $43.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,833. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $292.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

