Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,768. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,820.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.