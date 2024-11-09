Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 5961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

