Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 1091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HACK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
