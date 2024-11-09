American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE AXL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 3,467,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,764. The company has a market cap of $796.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 1.95. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.