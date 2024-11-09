América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 4615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

América Móvil Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 151,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

