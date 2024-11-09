Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. Ameren also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.690 EPS.
Ameren Price Performance
AEE stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.