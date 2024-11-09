Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. Ameren also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.690 EPS.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

