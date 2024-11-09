AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMC opened at $4.28 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

