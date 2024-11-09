Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 5,712,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,546. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $55.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

