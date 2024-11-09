Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

