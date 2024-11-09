Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million.

ALEC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 634,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,657.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $129,315.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $286,013 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

