AIA Group Ltd Has $710,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 60,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

