AIA Group Ltd Has $1.52 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after acquiring an additional 519,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,961,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after buying an additional 42,249 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,713,000 after buying an additional 475,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Avnet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

