AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $59,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Watsco by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $528.50 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.77 and a twelve month high of $533.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

