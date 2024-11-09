Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

