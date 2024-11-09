ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.19. 656,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 807,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Trading Up 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $640.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 798.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.