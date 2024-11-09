ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACVA. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.59. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,148,837.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,122.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,792,090 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

