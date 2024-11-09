Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 27,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.43 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

