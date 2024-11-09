993 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $191,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VCEB opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2408 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

