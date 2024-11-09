98,750 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Bought by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 129,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 578,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 69.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BBN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 199,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

