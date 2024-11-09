79,531 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,520,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $297.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

