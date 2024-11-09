5th Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. GGM Financials LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

