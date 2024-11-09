5,853 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $79.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

