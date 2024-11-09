505 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 89.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.42.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
