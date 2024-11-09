505 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 89.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.