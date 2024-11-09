1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 35932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 150.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 726.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

