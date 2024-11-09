1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.02 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.02 ($0.89). Approximately 6,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 177,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,802.00 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, insider Claire Milverton purchased 45,349 shares of 1Spatial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,930.34 ($38,961.65). Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

