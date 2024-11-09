1,964 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 83,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $328.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.