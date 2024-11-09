18,826 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.90. The stock had a trading volume of 272,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,801. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.56 and a twelve month high of $290.39.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

