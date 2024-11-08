Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.93. 272,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 660,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,613.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $2,730,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 684.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

